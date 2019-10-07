RSPCA offering free treatments for benefit receiver's pets

Benefit receivers can access free treatments for their cats and dogs tomorrow in Sowerby Bridge

On Tuesday, October 8, Sowerby Bridge RSPCA is offering free flea and worm treatments for the cats and dogs of benefit receivers. The pets will also be micro chipped and there will be the opportunity to pick up vouchers to help cover the cost of neutering your pet.

The event is taking place at Sowerby Bridge Spiritualist Church on Hollins Lane HX6 2RX, between 11am and 3pm.

To be eligible for the free support, you must live in the Halifax, Bradford or Huddersfield region and receive income support, job seekers allowance, housing benefit, employment & support allowance, council tax benefit or pension credits.

Julie Cockroft, the Animal Centre Manager said: "Welfare Days are really important to ensure that owners and pets from across the community can receive the best care and support. At our last Welfare Day in Elland we saw approximately 80 animals, so it's really important that you get booked in as soon as possible.

"Fleaing and worming is something that all cats and dogs need, so we try to offer as many free or affordable treatments as possible. Fleas can be dangerous and hard to get rid of, so prevention is always best. "

By law, all dogs must be micro chipped by the time they are eight weeks old and owners can face fines of up to £500 for not micro chipping. The government revealed plans to extend this to the 11 million cats in the UK, during the Conservative conference in September. Micro chipping allows lost or injured animals to be returned to their owners quicker and easier.

If you wish to receive the free treatments, you must provide bring proof of benefit and book an appointment. To book an appointment, call the Animal Centre on 01422 365 628 or email enquiries@rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk .

When attending your appointment, all dogs must be on a lead, and all cats must be contained in a secure basket, otherwise you will be turned away.

For more information on the RSPCA services in Halifax, Bradford and Huddersfield visit their website.