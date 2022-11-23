RSPCA to hold 'Paws For A Cause' at the Upper George in Halifax this weekend
THE RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District branch are looking forward to their Paws for a Cause event with the Upper George Hotel & Pub in Halifax this Saturday, November 26 from 12pm to 4pm.
Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said “We’ve got lots of canine-themed fun planned for the day, including a mini fun dog show, doggy artwork sessions, pass the paw-cel and more.
“We’re really happy our friends at the Upper George Hotel are supporting us as we approach the festive season.
“All funds raised will directly help our Animal Centre on Wade Street, so we really hope you and your four-legged friends can join us!”
Most Popular
For more information on the event visit: www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk