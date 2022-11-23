Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager said “We’ve got lots of canine-themed fun planned for the day, including a mini fun dog show, doggy artwork sessions, pass the paw-cel and more.

“We’re really happy our friends at the Upper George Hotel are supporting us as we approach the festive season.

“All funds raised will directly help our Animal Centre on Wade Street, so we really hope you and your four-legged friends can join us!”

RSPCA to hold 'Paws For A Cause' at the Upper George in Halifax this weekend