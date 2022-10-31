Rugby club in Halifax joins forces with psychotherapist to tackle members' mental health problems

Diane Wade

The Old Rishworthians club is using the services of professional counsellor, psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist Diane Wade.

She said: “I am very excited to be able to help the club wherever I can.

"Sometimes, it does seem really difficult to take that first step and acknowledge that we need help, but most people need help of some kind at various stages in their lives.

"We are all human – and it is OK to ask for help. In fact, it is the best step to ask for help when you realise that you are finding it difficult to cope with what is happening in your life that may be causing you stress or distress.

“I am an integrative therapist, which means that I treat each person as a completely unique individual and I use my own experience, knowledge and expertise to tailor the therapy to the client – not the client to the therapy.”

Rishworthians’ sponsorship manager Dan Ingham added: “As someone who has suffered from mental health and anxiety, I know how important it is to talk and get help when needed.

“People see rugby as a tough sport played by tough people, but everyone can have these sort of problems, that’s why as a club we think it’s important to bring someone on board to help.”