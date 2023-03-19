With the help of family and some of his team mates, Greetland Allrounders RLFC player Chris Robinson pulled off an amazing way to pop the question on the pitch during a game yesterday (Saturday).

As this video - captured by Rugby Mad Dad – shows, Chris seemed to have been hurt during the game against Kirkburton Cougars.

The head coach called his girlfriend Amanda Tuckwell over to check Chris, 30, was OK.

Chris and Amanda are now planning their wedding

The last thing she expected was for him to roll over onto one knee with a ring in his hand.

Clearly stunned, Amanda took a few moments to respond – but of course, she said yes!

Chris, who is a teacher at Hebden Royd Primary School in Hebden Bridge and coaches Greetland’s Under 11 team, said he got the idea from a similar proposal he had seen a video of online which took place during a football match.

He had told just a handful of people what he had planned, and only told the referee what was going on at half-time.

The video by Rugby Mad Dad captured the quirky proposal

He asked the physio to bring the ring over to him before the proposal so that he didn’t have to keep it on him while playing the match.

His mum and grandparents were there to watch too.

Amanda, 43 and a teaching assistant at Copley Primary School, said she was worried Chris had broken his leg.

"I was shocked, as you can see in the video,” she said.

"I’d been really worried about him being injured and when he got up, I was saying to stay still in case he was hurt.

"When he turned over and said ‘what do you think’ I thought he was talking about his leg at first!”

The couple, from Sowerby Bridge and who have been together for five years, plan to get married in May.