Russian State Opera cancels concert at Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The performance of Madama Butterfly was due to take place on Sunday March 20.

However, after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the ongoing battles within the country, the decision has been made to cancel the show.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Theatre said: "Unfortunately the promoter of Madama Butterfly, Amande Concerts have made the decision to cancel their forthcoming UK tour in light of the events happening in Ukraine.

The Russian State Opera was set to return to the Victoria Theatre Halifax

"If you purchased your tickets directly from the Victoria Theatre and paid by credit card - you will be refunded without needing to return your tickets for this event.

"Refunds will be made to the original card that tickets were purchased with from week commencing Monday March 7. If this card is no longer valid then please contact the box office as soon as possible at [email protected]

"If you purchased your tickets by cash or gift voucher - we will be in touch with customers by telephone to administer refunds."