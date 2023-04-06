Noah Brown was only 19 when he died in August last year.

He was the fourth generation of his family to support FC Halifax Town and was at the Shay for games even before he could walk.

Noah’s family have launched a fundraising appeal for the Teenage Cancer Trust in Noah’s honour, backed by the football club he loved.

Noah Brown

Today, ahead of their game against Wrexham tomorrow (Friday), Ryan – who owns Wrexham Football Club with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney - has shared a post about the appeal to his 48.5 million followers on Instagram.

And the pair have donated £5,000 to the appeal.

There will also be an article about Noah in the tomorrow’s match-day programme.

On the fundraising page, his loved ones have said: “The most important thing to know about Noah is that he was a person of passions – he couldn’t love anything half-heartedly.”

He was fascinated by music from an early age and was a member of the choir at Bradford Cathedral.

He studied Music Tech at Leeds College and was offered the university place of his dreams at Liverpool Institute of the Performing Arts.

"He was incredibly, fiercely modest. He genuinely never believed he was any good at anything much, though he could draw beautifully, sing beautifully, won all the school shooting competitions, instinctively played an elegant game of golf.

"The thing he most underestimated about himself, though, was his own kindness and emotional wisdom.”