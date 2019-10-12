Ryburn United Juniors reveal new state-of-the-art £488,000 pavilion to celebrate club's 50th anniversary

Ryburn United Juniors FC has marked its 50th anniversary in style be opening its new state-of-the-art changing pavilion

The new changing pavilion was made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, The FA and Government's Football Foundation.

Players from Ryburn United Juniors FC

After netting a £488,400 grant from the Football Foundation, work began on the site in May 2019. The project was undertaken to replace a very dilapidated clubhouse that was no longer fit-for-purpose and without any social space.

The grant has enabled Ryburn United Juniors FC, who are a Charter Standard Club with 27 teams, to build a clubhouse with two team changing rooms, an officials’ changing room, clubroom, kitchen with servery and spectator toilets.

Ian Forbes, Chairman of Ryburn United Juniors FC, said: "We are delighted to officially open the doors to our new changing pavilion. This new facility will have a positive impact on so many players at the club and various people in the community. The pavilion is here to be used and enjoyed by all. I'd like to thank the Football Foundation for the funding and support throughout this project helping to make it a reality."

Ryburn United FC were founded in 1840 and re-formed in 1969. The club’s primary base is at Ripponden Wood.

With the club celebrating its 50th anniversary, the new pavilion would also be suitable for community events to help generate additional revenue and providing the club with a platform to grow.

It is anticipated that the new changing pavilion will support the formation of an additional 10 teams at Ryburn United Juniors FC over the next five years. This will create playing opportunities for more than 140 people taking part in affiliated football, which represents a growth of 42%.

Paul Thorogood, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The support of the Premier League, The FA and government enables the Football Foundation to help improve community sports facilities like this one across the country. Their funding has played a key role in delivering this new changing pavilion in Calderdale and I am delighted for everyone associated with Ryburn United Juniors FC.

“This is one example we want to make people in Calderdale aware of, that they have the kind of quality pitches and changing rooms that are taken for granted in other cities. We will continue to support projects nationwide, but we cannot do this on our own, so we are encouraging organisations in the area to join our movement to deliver quality football facilities for people in Calderdale once and for all.

“Taking part in community sport at any level offers many benefits and rewards, not least the opportunity for people to enjoy themselves and socialise with different members of the community.”