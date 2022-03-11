Sale of Halifax nightclub The Acapulco's carpet makes national news - and even gets discussed on ITV's This Morning

Club owner Simon Jackson appeared via video link from the popular night spot to talk about how the idea came about with hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

He said the club was hosting an 18th birthday party for a young man whose grandmother used to work there.

"We were mentioning that the carpet does need changing because it's been down for nearly 20 years now and, jokingly, he said 'I wouldn't mind a piece of that. This is where my parents met'.

Staff at The Acapulco

"We mentioned that to somebody else and it kind of snowballed."

He said the sale has prompted people to share their memories with the club, such as couples who met there.

"The strangest one we've had is someone emailed us who had come in one evening. Her grandmother used to come in here, she died, and for some reason, wanted to sprinkle some ashes.

"We knew nothing about it at the time, I don't think we would have allowed it, but yeah they've even got someone sprinkling their ashes on our now-famous carpet."

He said the club have had the pattern from the old carpet copied to make a new one and it is almost identical.

The club has so far raised more than £3,000 from the carpet sale and is donating proceeds to Halifax Street Angels.