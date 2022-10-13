The community church in King Street runs a food bank, an affordable parent and toddler group, crafts group, job club, community café and charity shop, and hosts Sunday worship.

The church and charity has seen need increase over the past few months as the cost of living pushes a growing number of people into real poverty.

Church secretary Catherine Cutts, who runs Brighouse Salvation Army with a leadership team, said: “The Salvation Army in Brighouse wants people to know we are there for them this winter, for those struggling with their bills, feeling lonely and in need of company or wanting somewhere to explore their faith.

The Brighouse community cafe

“We host a number of affordable activities each week. Our parents and toddlers group is £2 per family and open to all. There are toys, games, stories and the opportunity for children and parents to socialise.

“Our crafts group costs £2.50. We have found we are getting more and more people turning up, people who may be living on their own or are struggling with their mental health and want a bit of company. We do card making, creative activities. There’s a great atmosphere and some lovely conversations flow from it.”

On a Monday afternoon, they host a job club offering support with CV writing, job applications, confidence building, and on Wednesday the food bank is open.

Catherine continued: “We have seen the need for our food bank increase a lot in recent weeks. Pre-pandemic we would be giving out eight or nine parcels a week. It then averaged out at about 24 and has now gone up to 35

The Saturday craft stall

"We are seeing new people coming to us, many affected by rising energy bills and inflation pushing up food prices. We have been able to meet the need so far thanks to a network of churches and individuals who donate to us, however we anticipate as more people fall into poverty over the winter, it will become harder to meet need. We are always grateful for donations especially tinned goods and toiletries so if you can help please do get in touch.

“The Salvation Army is seeing first hand the financial pressure people are under, they are struggling to survive and we think this will only get worse. We fear more people will be going cold, hungry and being pushed into debt and we want them to know they are not alone.”

One volunteer who did not want to be named, who was supported during a long period in hospital and is now helping out at the cafe, said: “I have been quite isolated, so the café has helped me to keep in touch with people. It really boosts my mood.

“When I was in hospital, Catherine visited, brought clothes and activities in for me. It was just knowing there was someone out there on my side when things got pretty dark for me. It was a real lifeline and I was amazed that they would do that for me. It was the extra mile, the social interaction, the openness. I will always be grateful for that.”