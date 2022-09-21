Samba, art and more as Calderdale music team celebrate moving home
Music-lovers of all ages were invited to take a look at Calderdale Music’s new premises.
By Sarah Fitton
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:30 pm
The organisation held an open day at its new home at The Old Courthouse on Blackwall in Halifax town centre on Saturday.
As well as the chance to learn more about the music education on offer, the day included zumba and samba sessions, an art workshop, a history walk and music sessions for babies and toddlers.
Calderdale Music works with local schools, cultural organisations and community groups.