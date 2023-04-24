Scottish band The Proclaimers send message of support to Halifax man's fundraising bid

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: The Proclaimers perform on the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Ben will be walking 206 miles non-stop from Edinburgh Castle to Manchester on July 15 with his support team of partner Gaynor Thompson, Jason Croft, and Adam Todd.

Ben will walk day and night with no sleep in honour of his daughter Kallipateira, who was stillborn in October 2018.

Ben has a £10,000 target, with the funds going to research to help save babies lives nationally through the Tommy's Rainbow Clinic and Maternal and Fetal Health Research Centre in Manchester.

Ben and Gaynor's son Apollon survived and was born during lockdown of May 2020 because of the specialist care and research of Professor Alexander Heazell and his team in Manchester.

The Proclaimers – twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid – are best known for their songs “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” and “Sunshine on Leith”.

Ben said of The Proclaimers’ support, which was sent via a video message: “ I am honoured to have received this support from Charlie and Craig, who are absolute legends.

"This support brings to the extreme challenge so much Scottish pride and spirit.

"If you get a few moments, please listen to their song Love Can Move Mountains. The lyrics and energy mean a lot to me and represent everything about why I do what I do.

"I’m more than sure during the extreme challenge my support team will have The Proclaimers playing in the support vehicle!

"Thank you to Charlie and Craig for your support. This means the world to me.”