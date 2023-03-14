The Church of England is considering closing St Mark’s Church, on Whitegate Road, because of a shrinking congregation and financial woes.

Leaders of the scouting groups there are warning if the church goes, they will have to move out of Siddal.

"It will mean taking away the only activity for young people in the area,” said Scout Leader Phil Naylor.

St Mark's Church, Siddal

"We cater for young people aged from four to 14. If we had more leaders, we could offer provision right up to 25.

"But if the church shuts then the scout group would probably disappear from Siddal.

"Closing the church would mean the scout group would not have a home in Siddal.”

This week marks 34 years since the 25th St Mark's Scout Group reformed and started meeting at St Mark's Church.

Scouting in Siddal goes all the way back to 1913.

On the suggestion of one of the group’s young leaders, the youngsters who go to Scouts in Siddal have written to the Bishop to urge him to keep St Mark’s Church open.

As reported by the Courier, the Church Commissioner’s office has said: “The parish is struggling financially to maintain the church building, which needs extensive roof repairs and a new heating system.

"The PCC and incumbent have considered different options and have taken the decision to pursue closure due to declining congregation size and ongoing financial problems.”