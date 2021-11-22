Scouts raise thousands for Calderdale homeless charity by bedding down in The Piece Hall for a night

Deputy Chief Executive of Calderdale SmartMove Dom Furby with The Piece Hall's Chief Executive Nicky Chance-Thompson and the scouts

The youngsters spent the night in the historic building along with other fundraisers in aid of Calderdale SmartMove last month.

Some of them returned to The Piece Hall to present the money to the charity's Deputy Chief Executive Dom Furby.

"We want to thank all the scouts that took part and the money they have raised will go to supporting the Calderdale community who are struggling and need some extra support over the next few months," said Mr Furby.

Stephen Dunwell, from 65th Bradford South Scouts, said: "We would like to thank Calderdale SmartMove for the opportunity to work with them, to give the scouts an insight into the lives of those in a less fortunate situation to them selves and to raise a fantastic amount of money that Calderdale SmartMove will put to good use to help others.