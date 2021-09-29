Scouts to take part in Big Sleepout for Calderdale SmartMove
Over 70 Scouts from both Bradford South and Halifax Districts will be taking part in the Big Calderdale Sleepout on October 9 and 10, organised by Calderdale SmartMove.
It starts around 7pm in the Piece Hall with entertainment, food and non-alcoholic drinks provided free of charge to those taking part.
The Scouts will be bringing their own bedding, cardboard boxes and plastic sheeting to sleep on. Lights will be turned off around 11.30pm to allow everyone the opportunity to get some sleep.
The event will finish around 7am the following morning.
Last time the 65th Bradford South (Shelf) took part two years ago, they raised over £1,600 for the charity. It is hoped by getting other groups and districts involved that Scouts will be able to raise a lot more.