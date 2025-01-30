Search for loved ones of Halifax woman who has died
Coroners officers are trying to find the family of a Halifax woman who has died.
Karen Hopkinson was born Karen Summers in Halifax, before marrying to become Karen Hogg.
She was living as Karen Hopkinson when, aged 66 and living in Huddersfield, she died on January 22.
Anyone with any information about her relatives and how to get in touch with them should contact Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.