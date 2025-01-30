Search for loved ones of Halifax woman who has died

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coroners officers are trying to find the family of a Halifax woman who has died.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Hopkinson was born Karen Summers in Halifax, before marrying to become Karen Hogg.

She was living as Karen Hopkinson when, aged 66 and living in Huddersfield, she died on January 22.

Anyone with any information about her relatives and how to get in touch with them should contact Bradford Coroner's Office on 01274 438800.