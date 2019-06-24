Search for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes set to resume this week in Scottish highlands

The mountain rescue team in Scotland looking for missing Halifax man Martin Rhodes is hoping to resume their searches this week.

This week will mark two months since Martin, of Dickens Street, failed to return from a walk in the Fisherfield Munros of Wester Ross.

Searches have taken place for Martin in Fisherfield Forest

Mr Rhodes has been missing since 1 May when he was on a walking trip in Kinlochewe in the north west Scottish Highlands.

Despite intensive searches, rescuers have been unable to locate him.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team leader Donald Macrae said: “Martin remains very much on our minds and that of his family and friends.

“Despite intensive searches over large mountainous areas we have been unable to locate Martin.

“Our search area is extremely remote; four hours on foot from the nearest road just to get to the start of where we need to search.

“We have searched the main routes and are now spreading out into more challenging terrain which can require technical climbing.

“Local weather in the area has been poor with low cloud and at times wintry conditions, these have hampered our search efforts.

“It is hoped to make further searches this coming week, but this is dependent on the weather.

“We would continue to urge walkers to the area to be aware of seeing or finding anything that might help us locate Martin and bring him home.”

