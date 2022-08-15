Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The books tell of the Vikings in Yorkshire during the late 9th and early 10th centuries, when its rolling hills were rife with kidnapping, killing and infighting and follow the story of the Ragnarsson dynasty and their battle to hold Jorvik.

For the cover of the third instalment in her Vikings series, Gina Dale is looking for people to represent Torri Ragnarsson, wife of Ubba - who could be a woman in her forties or older and who would also be happy to be made to look up to around 60 years old – as well their children, a young man, aged around 18, and a girl aged around 16.

Todmorden-based activity instructor Ben Glynn was the cover star for the first and second novel in Gina Dale’s Vikings series.

Ben Glynn and Kaye Volante

The new cover stars, who will feature alongside Ben, will need to be available for measurements and hair and make-up trials in late August, and a photoshoot on a September date to be agreed. Travel expenses will be paid and Gina is hoping to find local people to make this a truly West Yorkshire project.

Gina Dale said: “My novels are for a wide-ranging audience from across the world, including fans of TV programmes like The Vikings and The Last Kingdom. It doesn’t matter where these cover stars are from originally, but having people who are locally-based so we can have a couple of meet-ups and rehearsals for hair and make-up is quite important. They are described in the first two novels in the Vikings series as having blonde hair and blue eyes, so it's important we have people who fit this bill for continuity.”