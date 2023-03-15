News you can trust since 1853
Search is on for the extraordinary volunteers of Brighouse to be recognised as Coronation Champions

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire is calling for extraordinary volunteers in Brighouse to be recognised in the Coronation Champions Awards 2023.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read

The Royal Voluntary Service is launching the Coronation Champions Awards for volunteers, one of a number of official projects to mark King Charles III’s Coronation on May 6.

The awards will celebrate extraordinary volunteers across the country who may have overcome adversity or discovered creative ways to support their local communities in the last five years.

Lord-Lieutenant Ed Anderson, His Majesty King Charles’ representative in West Yorkshire, is asking Brighouse residents to nominate local volunteers who could become a “Coronation Champion” before the deadline of April 2.

Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson
Mr Anderson said: “The Coronation Champions Awards will recognise a diverse group of volunteers from different backgrounds and communities across the UK and we would love to see Brighouse volunteers celebrated for the amazing contributions they have made and continue to make.

“We are calling for nominations from across the area of volunteers who are over the age of 14 and who have made an outstanding volunteering effort. If you know of someone who has overcome adversity or found creative ways to support their local community, then please, nominate them for a Coronation Champion award.”

A total of 500 volunteers from across the country will be chosen as Coronation Champions and will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

Closing date for entries is April 2 and nominees must be over the age of 14.

To nominate someone visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

