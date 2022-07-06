Search launched for young Calderdale woman

Emily Yorke, was last seen at around 12pm today (Wednesday) in the Todmorden area.

Emily is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, with long dyed-blue faded hair - possibly in a ponytail - and wearing a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a black top, black leggings, and grey and black trainers.

Emily Yorke

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for Emily’s welfare and are appealing to the public to help with enquiries.