Search launched for young heroes of North Halifax to win Joe Collins Young Persons Award

The Joe Collins Young Persons Award is presented to teenagers or groups of young people, aged 13 to 19, who are from North Halifax.

It will be given to someone who has achieved something remarkable or made a positive impact on other people’s lives.

Mr Collins – who the award is named after – was a lifelong resident of the area who had wanted to improve local health and wellbeing for young people with excellent sporting and community facilities.

Joe Collins

The Young Persons Award is part of the Joe Collins Memorial Fund and is supported by the OSCA Foundation.

The winner, or winners, will receive a personal trophy and a financial reward to help further develop their skills and interests.

To make a nomination, email [email protected] or write to Joe Collins Young Persons Award, OSCA Foundation, Forest Cottage, Cousin Lane, HX2 8AD.