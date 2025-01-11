Search on for community cast to be involved in specially written play to mark Todmorden Town Hall's 150th anniversary
The play, written by Todmorden resident Joyce Branagh, will be performed by a community cast of local people.
“With this play, we are looking to bring together a wide variety of people from all over Todmorden ad its villages,” said producer and director Katrina Heath.
"There will be crowd parts, large speaking roles, smaller speaking roles, stewards and other supporting but highly important roles to play, so we welcome people with both lots and no acting experience.”
There is an information and taster session on Sunday, January 20 at 10am at the Town Hall. Use the door opposite One Stop to enter the building.
At the session, you will find out more about the play and its promenade style, meet some of the characters and have a tour of the locations in the Town Hall the play will use.
You don't have to make a commitment, just come down and find out all about it.
The Promanade Play is part of a two week festival of events to mark the anniversary.
