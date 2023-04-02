In total, 18 Calderdale Council employees were recognised for a combined total of nearly 800 years of service at an event at Halifax Town Hall.

All of them have worked for the council at least 40 years.

Mayor of Calderdale, Angie Gallagher, made a speech giving her heartfelt thanks for the commitment of the long-serving staff.

Peter Vardy, Calderdale Council’s Senior Events and Film Officer, and Angie Gallagher, Mayor of Calderdale, at the Long Service Award Ceremony, Halifax Town Hall.

“We honour them for their contribution in maintaining performance standards, their commitment to excellence, and the loyalty and dedication they have all given to Calderdale. I think I speak for everyone when I say thank you for all that they do.”

Robin Tuddenham, Calderdale Council’s Chief Executive, added: “Looking around the room, I was reminded of the vast range of talent within our workforce. From adult social care and libraries, to finance and gardening, services across the whole council were represented. I am proud of everything that they, and the whole council, do for our communities.”

Among those honoured was Peter Vardy, Senior Events and Film Officer, who is approaching his 46th year at the council.

During his time in the tourism team, he has been at the forefront of major events in Calderdale including the Olympic Torch relay in 2012, the Tour de France in 2014 and the Tour de Yorkshire.

Most recently has been central to putting Calderdale on the map by making high-profile filming happen, including Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack, Ackley Bridge, The Gallows Pole and Marvel’s Secret Invasion.

He said: “Little did I know when I started working for the council that the experience would be as wide and varied.

"One day you are shaking hands with the future King of England, and in what seems like the blink of an eye you are supporting the making of internationally acclaimed film and TV.

Also receiving awards were Philip Johnson and Keith Whittaker who started their council gardening roles at around the same time in 1977 growing and maintaining bedding plants.