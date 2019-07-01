See 24 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Thousands turned out to see the band celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out, supported by Reverend and the Makers, Sleeper and Hope and Social.

1. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax Embrace were celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

2. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax Steve Firth from Embrace wowing the crowd at The Piece Hall. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

3. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax Richard McNamara from Embrace. Danny Payne and Futuresound Events other Buy a Photo

4. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax Embrace's lead singer Danny McNamra cheers the audience at The Piece Hall. Danny Payne and Sfuturesound Events. other Buy a Photo

View more