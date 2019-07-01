Embrace on stage at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

See 24 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

The Piece Hall rocked to the sound of one of the area's most successful bands returning to their roots when Embrace took to the stage on Friday night.

Thousands turned out to see the band celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out, supported by Reverend and the Makers, Sleeper and Hope and Social.

Embrace were celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out.

1. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Embrace were celebrating their debut album The Good Will Out.
Danny Payne and Futuresound Events
other
Buy a Photo
Steve Firth from Embrace wowing the crowd at The Piece Hall.

2. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Steve Firth from Embrace wowing the crowd at The Piece Hall.
Danny Payne and Futuresound Events
other
Buy a Photo
Richard McNamara from Embrace.

3. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Richard McNamara from Embrace.
Danny Payne and Futuresound Events
other
Buy a Photo
Embrace's lead singer Danny McNamra cheers the audience at The Piece Hall.

4. See 25 photos from Embrace's sell-out homecoming gig at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Embrace's lead singer Danny McNamra cheers the audience at The Piece Hall.
Danny Payne and Sfuturesound Events.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6