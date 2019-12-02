See how the Piece Hall launched its festive programme with these fantastic pictures from its Christmas fair

The Piece Hall in Halifax launched its festive programme with its Christmas fair.

Showcasing some of the region’s favourite independent craft stalls, artisan makers and pop up food and drink traders, The Piece Hall Christmas Fair gave visitors the perfect opportunity to find a special gift, enjoy a bite to eat and a warming tipple.

Dave Kendall-Smith from Udders Orchard, at Christmas at The Piece Hall, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

Christmas at The Piece Hall, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Yorkshire Grill, busy at, Christmas at The Piece Hall, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

Christmas at The Piece Hall, Halifax jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more