See top comic couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and more perform at gala gig to help Calderdale families

A celebrity comic couple are putting on an afternoon of top talent to help some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable children.

Jon Richardson - a captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News For You regular - and his wife Lucy Beaumont - who has won a string of comedy awards and recently wrote and appeared in BBC Radio 4’s To Hull and Back - are organising The Richardson’s Comedy Gala.

The afternoon of entertainment, from 3pm on Sunday, October 20 at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax, will see a host of top acts take to the stage.

As well Jon and Lucy, the line-up features comedian and magician Pete Firman, Man Like Mobeen star Tez Ilyas, and Britain’s Got Talent contestants Barabra Nice and Micky P Kerr.

Half of the money raised will go to Mothershare, which provides much-needed clothes and equipment to families with children in need across Calderdale.

Mothershare recently became a registered charity and Lucy is a long-time supporter and one of its trustees.

The rest of the proceeds will go to setting up Backpack Buddies. Run through Mothershare, the project will struggling families by giving them a backpack filled with enough food to last through the weekend.

Mothershare founder Emmajayne Carter said: ”There’s so much pressure on these families. Even being able to provide a meal for the family can lead to arguments and even domestic violence.

”Alleviating the stress on families can mean children can have a nicer home environment and learn more as a result.”

Tickets for the gala are £20.25 and available from the theatre box office on 01422 351158 or online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.