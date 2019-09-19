See top comic couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont and more perform at gala gig to help Calderdale families

Mothershare's Emmajayne Carter with Comedian Lucy Beaumont, launching The Richardson's Comedy Gala, at Victoria Theatre, Halifax
A celebrity comic couple are putting on an afternoon of top talent to help some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable children.

Jon Richardson - a captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Have I Got News For You regular - and his wife Lucy Beaumont - who has won a string of comedy awards and recently wrote and appeared in BBC Radio 4’s To Hull and Back - are organising The Richardson’s Comedy Gala.

The afternoon of entertainment, from 3pm on Sunday, October 20 at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax, will see a host of top acts take to the stage.

As well Jon and Lucy, the line-up features comedian and magician Pete Firman, Man Like Mobeen star Tez Ilyas, and Britain’s Got Talent contestants Barabra Nice and Micky P Kerr.

Half of the money raised will go to Mothershare, which provides much-needed clothes and equipment to families with children in need across Calderdale.

Mothershare recently became a registered charity and Lucy is a long-time supporter and one of its trustees.

The rest of the proceeds will go to setting up Backpack Buddies. Run through Mothershare, the project will struggling families by giving them a backpack filled with enough food to last through the weekend.

Mothershare founder Emmajayne Carter said: ”There’s so much pressure on these families. Even being able to provide a meal for the family can lead to arguments and even domestic violence.

”Alleviating the stress on families can mean children can have a nicer home environment and learn more as a result.”

Tickets for the gala are £20.25 and available from the theatre box office on 01422 351158 or online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.