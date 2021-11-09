Send us your poppy pictures from across Calderdale ahead of Remembrance Sunday
Poppy displays have been appearing all around Calderdale as the borough prepares to mark Remembrance Sunday, and we'd love to see some of your photos of them.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:16 am
Updated
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 9:18 am
These pictures of knitted poppies outside St Jude's Church, Savile Park, Halifax were sent to us by Richard Constantine.
If you would like to share any displays you have seen with us, please email them to [email protected] or send them to us via Twitter or Facebook.