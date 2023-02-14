In his annual report, Markets Manager John Walker said relocating Elland Charter Market to its former historical site at Southgate in 2019 had been a success.

Mr Walker told councillors that to enable the continued improvement of the market it is essential that stall layouts are finalised, and adequate ground anchors are installed to the site to enable the use of the gazebo type market stalls which can be both locked to the floor surface and covered with printed back and side sheets.

Also, further investigations need to be undertaken to explore extended days of operation and evening trade.

Elland Market is at Southgate, Elland. The town was granted a market charter in 1317.

With the market place included in the Future High Streets Scheme for Elland and it will also require a temporary provision – still to be finalised – whilst works to the existing site are completed, Calderdale Council Cabinet Markets Working Party members heard.

The market has been looking for a greengrocer to replace the previous one who had left the site at the start of the year to follow other business activity.

Moving the site back to its original site revitalised the market, and members agreeing in 2019 to rename it to celebrate its Royal Charter of 1317 provides an identity for the market going forward, said Mr Walker.

Interacting and dovetailing with the implementation of the Future High Streets programme, providing a temporary market, exploring additional days and potential evening trading and continuing to develop and sustain the market are among the year’s goals.