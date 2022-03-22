Shaymen show their support for Stroke Association's vital work

There are as many as 1,000 strokes every year in the UK so learning about stroke and minimising your risk by addressing risk factors is paramount.

The Stroke Association are dedicated in supporting people in rebuilding their life after stroke providing a wide range of services throughout Calderdale.

They provide specialist support, fund critical research and campaign to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support they need.

Photo: TS Media

Their dedicated team provide information, advice and guidance on stroke recovery going through key aspects including rehabilitation, physical and mental well-being, communication development, community/NHS input and other support services. They also focus on secondary prevention encouraging lifestyle improvements, and ensuring everyone has the right information pertaining to their needs.

Shamsul Arafen, Stroke Coordinator for Calderdale and also part of the audio team at FC Halifax Town, explained: “It is absolutely crucial to educate everyone on the real risk of stroke, if we can ensure we all are aware of, and address the risk factors such as high blood pressure for example, we can effectively reduce our risk.

"FC Halifax Town have been extremely supportive with this initiative especially with the players warming up in our promotional t-shirts (pictured). It’s been great to be here with the fans spreading our message.”

The Stroke Association also have a wonderful team of volunteers who successfully run the Calderdale Stroke Support Group providing fantastic peer support at their monthly meetings including having a variety of guest speakers, topical discussions, fun activities and health and well-being development. The group attracts many stroke patients and families and has a warm, friendly and welcoming environment for all, held every second Monday of the month, 2pm-4pm at the Maurice Jagger Centre in Halifax.

Photo: TS Media