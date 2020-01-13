Shed Seven and Pigeon Detectives announce huge outside gig at the Piece Hall

Shed Seven has announced a headline show at Halifax’s Piece Hall this June

The chart-topping Britpop legends will also host a special line-up of Yorkshire acts and DJs.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO at The Piece Hall Trust said: “We are really excited that Shed Seven are going to play at The Piece Hall. This was another band on the list of most requested groups to play here by the public and once again FutureSound have delivered”

Formed in 1990 Shed Seven have 15 Top 40 singles and 4 Top 20 albums to their name, most recently reaching the UK Top 10 with latest album ‘Instant Pleasures’ in 2017 a triumphant return for the band

This Halifax show comes off the back the ‘Shedcember’ tour in December 2019 which featured a huge show at the 13,000 capacity Leeds First Direct Arena.

Joining Shed Seven will be platinum-selling indie rockers The Pigeon Detectives, a band that dominated the airwaves in the late 00’s and recently celebrated 15 years of action by announcing a tour for May 2020, with sell-out dates in Leeds and Manchester within days of the tickets going on sale.

Also on the line-up are Leeds indie-legends The Wedding Present. Completing the Yorkshire-only bill are local lads Skylights, a new act selling out shows around Leeds and beyond and with a number of celebrity fans in Leeds United footballers including Gaetano Berardi and world boxing champion Josh Warrington.

Between bands you’ll be able to hear the DJs from trailblazing club night Brighton Beach, the event that dominated the indie scene up and down the country and at the height of brit pop welcomed Supergrass and Shed Seven for live performances at the club night.

This year is already looking like a summer to remember with Shed Seven now added as one of a series of shows booked for the spectacular venue. Leeds heroes the Kaiser Chiefs are playing two shows, Iconic Ska & 2-tone pioneers The Specials and Sheffield’s Richard Hawley are all also set to play the venue across two weekends of live music.