A rugby league star from Calderdale is battling his way back to health after an accident left him needing treatment in an ICU.

Sheffield Eagles player Tyler Dickinson, from Brighouse, is now “well on the road to recovery” after “falling seriously ill”, his team have said.

In a statement released yesterday, the club said the accident happened in June but it has not said anything sooner at the request of his family.

The club said: “Sheffield Eagles would like to provide an update on the recent absence of forward Tyler Dickinson.

"Tyler last played for the Eagles on Sunday, June 1 when we faced York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium.

"During the week after that game, Tyler suffered an accident, which resulted in him falling seriously ill in ICU.

"At the request of his family, we have not said anything sooner to allow for the full extent of Tyler's treatment to be understood.

"Throughout this time, the club have been in contact with his family and Craig Lingard has visited Tyler personally in hospital.

"Tyler and his family would also like to thank club chaplain Baz Gascoyne for the support that he has shown them during this difficult time.

"After a couple of months out of action as he continues to work on getting well again, we’re pleased to confirm that Tyler is well on the road to recovery and we look forward to having back with us when he feels ready enough to make a return to the field.”

Tyler has previously played for rugby clubs in Halifax, Batley and Huddersfield.

Scores of fans have been sending him their well wishes on social media.

One posted: “Get well soon Tyler. All the best to your family. You’re a big lad to bring down so this must be serious. Hopefully see you back soon.”

Another said: “Sorry you've had such a rough time and delighted to hear you're on the road to recovery. As Craig said yesterday some things are more important than rugby league. We look forward to welcoming you back when you're fit. We've certainly missed you.”