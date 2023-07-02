Shelf Gala 2023: Photos as people line the streets for Calderdale village gala yesterday
A Calderdale village hosted a feast of gala fun yesterday (Saturday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 19:00 BST
This year’s Shelf Gala kicked off with a procession from Bethel Chapel along Halifax Road to the main gala field at Shelf Hall Park.
Among those taking part in the parade were marching band Revolution, Shelf 65th Squirrels and children from St Michael and All Angels Primary School.
At the park, there was plenty of entertainment, stalls and games, including live music from Psychoslinkys and Magpie Movers.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
