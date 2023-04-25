News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
5 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
6 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Shibden Hall: Duck food profits help pay for historic clock at Anne Lister's Halifax home broken for 15 years to be fixed

Proceeds from selling duck food at Shibden Park has helped pay for a historic clock on the historic Halifax estate to be restored.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

The courtyard clock at Shibden Hall had not worked for 15 years before being fixed by Smith of Derby - the company who made the original clock.

The £7,170 cost of the repairs was contributed by Friends of Shibden Park and Estate who raised the money by holding cake sales and tombolas but especially, they said, by selling boxes of duck food from Coffee Culture at Shibden Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £3,000 needed for scaffolding while work was carried out was paid for by Calderdale Council.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher cuts the ribbon and officially opens the restored clock at Shibden HallMayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher cuts the ribbon and officially opens the restored clock at Shibden Hall
Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher cuts the ribbon and officially opens the restored clock at Shibden Hall
Most Popular

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher was at Shibden Hall on Saturday to officially open the restored clock.

A spokesperson from Friends of Shibden Park said: “The now-working clock has a beautifully restored face and chimes on the hour.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group is always looking for new members. To find out more, email [email protected]

Read More
HERE
The restored clockThe restored clock
The restored clock
Related topics:Halifax