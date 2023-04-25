The courtyard clock at Shibden Hall had not worked for 15 years before being fixed by Smith of Derby - the company who made the original clock.

The £7,170 cost of the repairs was contributed by Friends of Shibden Park and Estate who raised the money by holding cake sales and tombolas but especially, they said, by selling boxes of duck food from Coffee Culture at Shibden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £3,000 needed for scaffolding while work was carried out was paid for by Calderdale Council.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher cuts the ribbon and officially opens the restored clock at Shibden Hall

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher was at Shibden Hall on Saturday to officially open the restored clock.

A spokesperson from Friends of Shibden Park said: “The now-working clock has a beautifully restored face and chimes on the hour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is always looking for new members. To find out more, email [email protected]