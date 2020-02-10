Shibden Mill Inn forced to close while clean-up operation takes place after flooding

A clean-up operation is underway at the Shibden Mill Inn after it was flooded by Storm Ciara.

The award-winning pub was flooded over the weekend, meaning staff have been busy ripping out carpets throughout the building, with the pub closed while the clean-up takes place.

Flooding at the Shibden Mill Inn

General manager Glen Pearson said: “We’ve had to rip carpets out from downstairs right throughout.

“It started early yesterday morning, around 7am, and began rising up through the floor, but we thought we were on top of it in terms of getting open for lunchtime.

“Obviously Sunday is one of our busiest days.

“Then it started coming on really strongly, there was a torrential downpour. A lot of it is down to sheer volume of water.

“So it was all hands on deck yesterday getting stuck in with squeegees and mops and ripping up carpets.

“We’re just hoping to get back open as quickly as possible, hopefully in the next couple of days. We’ve got a lot of people booked in for Valentine’s Day on Friday so we’re hoping to be open for that.

“I don’t think it could have been much worse - the only thing that could have been worse was if there had been damage to the walls and door frames.

“But when you see what’s been happening in places like Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge, we just feel so tremendously sorry for them, so of course, it could have been so much worse when you put it into context.”