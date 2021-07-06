Shock as huge sink hole appears close to Calderdale theatre school

Members of Limelight Theatre school with a huge sink hole outside their building

The hole has appeared in the entrance leading up to Limelight Theatre in Rastrick.

The talented young performers are now looking for people for people to sponsor them for a all day danceathon.

The school was founded by Lisa and James McCann in 2007.

James said that the 'Shut Yer Hole' fund raiser will help them fill the sink hole that suddenly opened up outside the dance studio and allow them to stay open and remain a hub for the community.

"Like so many businesses, Limelight has spent the last eighteen months either closed entirely or severely limited by social distancing rules.

"When allowed to run, our class numbers have been decimated and we haven't been allowed to run our disco parties at all.

"Our theatre shows have been cancelled and our performers have suffered as self-isolation means they can't attend class.

"Our unique selling point is Pay As You Go sessions, but if our customers don't go, they don't pay!

"We've kept open with the support of our online dancers and by borrowing heavily from the bank.

"We were just looking forward to the end of restrictions and some sort of normality when it all fell in. Literally."

"As we prepared to open up, a small crack appeared in the driveway. Another followed. The cracks became a dip. Then over the course of 48 hours, the entire driveway fell in.

"Frantic calls to the insurance company were met with indifference. Unless the studio itself collapsed, they wouldn't help."

The all-day danceathon on July 25 will see Boogie Babes, Dancers, Actors, Singers and Fitness enthusiasts taking part.