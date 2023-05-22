Shock as swarm of hundreds of bees makes it way across Halifax this afternoon

This photo was captured by a man living in Ovenden who spotted hundreds of the creatures headed towards Nursery Avenue at around 1pm.

He urged people in the area to be careful, especially those with children and pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the British Beekeepers Association, swarming is a natural process and is the colony reproducing by the old queen leaving with some of the bees.

The bees were spotted in Ovenden

They leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home.

Most swarms occur on warm sunny days from May to the end of July, usually between 11am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Often there is a peak on a fine day after poor weather when temperatures approach the high teens.