Shock as swarm of hundreds of bees makes it way across Halifax this afternoon
Residents have shared their shock as a swarm of bees flew across part of Halifax earlier today (Monday).
This photo was captured by a man living in Ovenden who spotted hundreds of the creatures headed towards Nursery Avenue at around 1pm.
He urged people in the area to be careful, especially those with children and pets.
According to the British Beekeepers Association, swarming is a natural process and is the colony reproducing by the old queen leaving with some of the bees.
They leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home.
Most swarms occur on warm sunny days from May to the end of July, usually between 11am and 4pm.
Often there is a peak on a fine day after poor weather when temperatures approach the high teens.
A real honey bee swarm can be extremely dramatic involving many thousands of bees in a large noisy cloud However, they normally settle into a cluster within 15 minutes.