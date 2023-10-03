Well-known figures in Halifax have paid tributes to the two people killed in the town centre at the weekend.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haider Shah, 19, died after being stabbed in Halifax in the early hours of Sunday.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said she was "shocked and appalled” by the tragic loss of life.

"To think that a knife could be used so callously to end two lives, and ruin others is sickening," she said.

"I want to thank the police officers and paramedics who responded and provided emergency care as I cannot begin to imagine what they experienced.

"The Courier recently found that since August 2020, 355 people have been arrested for knife-related crimes in Calderdale alone.

"We need to take a stand against this shocking trend. Halifax should be a safe night out and we need the night time economy and police to work together to enforce a zero tolerance approach to carrying knives."

Reverend Hilary Barber, vicar of Halifax, said: "News reached the Minster after the morning Service on Sunday that something had happened, and that a fatality had occurred.

"Clearly we were shocked to hear the news, and our condolences go out to the families of all those caught up in this tragedy.

"We included them in our prayers at Evensong that day, including the emergency services and all who responded to this crises.

"Sadly in our major cities this happens all too often, which is why we were so surprised that something of this nature took place in our own back yard, which is usually such a safe place for the whole community.

"Clearly something has led to this violent act, and it perhaps symbolizes how desperate some people have become during this cost of living crisis, and that some of the safety nets that used to be in place are now not fit for purpose due to a complete lack of funding, resulting in people living under huge pressures doing unimaginable things.

"The police now have a murder case on their hands and an investigation ahead of them. We all need to keep cool heads, stay calm, and continue our daily business."

Coun Jane Scullion, Leader of Calderdale Council, said: “It is devastating that two young men have lost their lives and a young man has been injured in this tragic incident. We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with their families and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We know that the local community is understandably shocked and concerned by the assaults. Halifax has a long tradition of being a safe place for a night out, as demonstrated by the town centre retaining its Purple Flag status since 2010.

“We are supporting the police with their investigation and remain committed, along with other organisations in Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership, to doing all we can to keep people safe in our towns.”

Councillor Joe Thompson, whose ward covers Halifax town centre, said: "I was absolutely horrified when I learned about this attack right in my hometown and I am deeply saddened that such an event has taken place.

"My sympathies go out to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragedy.

"If you have any information please do help the police with their enquiries."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives after this tragic incident.

"Knife crime tears families apart, and we are committed to addressing the root causes of this violence.

“In 2022 our Violence Reduction Units reached over 215,000 vulnerable young people, and through our investment in the Youth Endowment Fund, 117,000 young people have been supported to escape violence since 2019.