Halifax Communtiy Fridge, based at Madni Mosque on Gibbet Street, has helped thousands of people and been open every single day since opening more than two years ago.

But today it has voiced its shock at having some of its volunteers verbally abused.

“Unfortunately earlier today our supervisors were subject to a torrent of abuse from one individual,” posted the Fridge.

Queue for the Halifax Community Fridge food bank, Madni Mosque, Halifax

"This is completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate any form of abuse or foul language directed to any of our amazing team.

"A selfless team, who go above and beyond in ensuring nobody has to go to sleep hungry in our community.

"The actions of a few will not spoil the good nature of the overwhelming majority of people in our community.”

Halifax Community Fridge, based at Madni Mosque in Gibbet Street in Halifax, has stayed open seven days a week, through all festivities and bank holidays and even through extreme weather conditions.

Its team of volunteers offers food but says it has also been contacted for other forms of help, including furniture and essentials for a new baby.

As of November 10, its volunteers will be handing out hot meals every Thursday, 30 minutes before sunset.