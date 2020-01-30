Show some love to Calderdale SmartMove this Valentine's Day and get involved with their Dress Down Day

The local homelessness charity is asking schools and offices to wear something casual or red, and donate £1.

Last year's Dress Down Day raised a staggering £8,500.00. This year the charity hopes to raise £10,000.00.

The Calderdale SmartMove team.

Beth Currie, the charity's fundraising & marketing officer, said: “The Dress Down Day is another reminder for us of how wonderful the Calderdale community really is.

"Last year an amazing 35 schools took part, as well as various local businesses. This year we’re going even bigger. Whilst this is primarily a fundraising exercise to support our clients, the homeless and vulnerable of Calderdale, it is also a perfect way of reaching out to the community, showing people who we are, what we do and how we help, and also showing our clients that Calderdale cares”.

Dom Furby, Deputy CEO of SmartMove said: “Following the success of last year’s event where we had 35 schools taking part, we’d really love all the children, teachers and parents to support this event on Valentine’s day and share some love. The money raised will support the homeless and vulnerable across Calderdale”.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College are one of the schools participating this year.

Head Martin Moorman said: "Our students love to ’Dress Down’. I always think a ‘Dress Down Day’ is a positive and liberating day for our communities, making things feel fresh and all for the cost of £1, but I do understand though that other Heads may differ in that view. To me it is remains a very ‘easy peasy’ way to support a great cause."

SmartMove supports homeless and vulnerably housed people, by helping them find suitable accommodation. They also provide them with the support and resources they need in order to live independently. 96% of their service users are still in accommodation twelve months after receiving help.

According to Shelter, there are nearly 280,000 people registered as homeless in the UK, 126,000 of which are children.

In 2018, 726 homeless people died, meaning that the number of deaths amongst homeless people has increased by 51% in the last six years.

To get involved, contact Beth@calderdalesmartmove.org.uk.