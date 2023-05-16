Shroggs Park in Lee Mount is undergoing a raft of improvements in a bid to make it more attractive and welcoming.

But campaigners trying to save the park’s dilapidated pavilion have had their hopes dashed as the makeover includes demolishing the building.

The structure was locked up last year after being declared unsafe by Calderdale Council.

The pavilion in Shroggs Park

It used to provide changing facilities and storage for local sports teams, and campaigners had hoped to raise enough cash to bring the pavilion back into use and attract local clubs back to the park.

But today’s (Tuesday’s) announcement of park improvements includes demolishing it and instead creating an open space with planters, and benches.

The council says significant investment is being made to upgrade the park.

It is leading the project along with Friends of Shroggs Park Group and North Halifax Partnership.

Councillor Jenny Lynn

Work has already begun, including cutting back overgrown shrubberies and greenery.

New wildflower areas will be developed within the old pond structure and new picnic benches have been installed.

Work has also been undertaken to remove fencing around the pavilion and bowling greens.

There will be improvements to existing paths and the development of woodland walks, and the historic fountain will be cleaned and refurbished.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Councillor Jenny Lynn, said: “Shroggs Park is a wonderful facility for north Halifax and the wider area and in partnership with local groups, we’ve been able identify a number of improvements based on feedback from local people.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the hard work of the passionate local groups, which has been instrumental in helping to attract this significant funding for improvements.”

Jayne Spencer, Chair of Friends of Shroggs Park group, added: “We’ve been actively working in the park for many years, on a range of initiatives and improvements and more recently have been in discussions with council, the North Halifax Partnership and community stakeholders to influence and start to shape future improvements for the park.”