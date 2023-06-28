Ciaran Raistrick was playing for Siddal RLFC against King Cross Park RLFC at Siddal’s ground at Chevinedge when he was injured.

The 18-year-old, who works in sales, has already been unable to work since the match on June 17 and will not be able to return until he is fully recovered from surgery due to take place on Tuesday (July 4).

To show their support, his fellow club mates and supporters at Siddal have launched a fundraiser to help Ciaran through the coming weeks.

Ciaran Rastrick

The club said: “We are trying to raise some money for him as Ciaran will be off work for a while.”

It is auctioning off a signed match-worn shirt from Huddersfield Giants player Jake Connor and has started an online crowdfunding page.