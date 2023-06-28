News you can trust since 1853
Siddal Rugby League: Halifax rugby club raising funds for young player after brutal game injury

A Halifax rugby club is rallying round a young play who broke his foot in several places during a game.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Ciaran Raistrick was playing for Siddal RLFC against King Cross Park RLFC at Siddal’s ground at Chevinedge when he was injured.

The 18-year-old, who works in sales, has already been unable to work since the match on June 17 and will not be able to return until he is fully recovered from surgery due to take place on Tuesday (July 4).

To show their support, his fellow club mates and supporters at Siddal have launched a fundraiser to help Ciaran through the coming weeks.

Ciaran RastrickCiaran Rastrick
Ciaran Rastrick
The club said: “We are trying to raise some money for him as Ciaran will be off work for a while.”

It is auctioning off a signed match-worn shirt from Huddersfield Giants player Jake Connor and has started an online crowdfunding page.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CiaranRaistrick and to bid on the shirt, call 07766 748741.

