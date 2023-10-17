A group wanting to reopen a Halifax library which has been shut for three years have hit a last-minute stumbling block.

A team of volunteers have taken over the running of Skircoat Library, on Skircoat Green Road, from Calderdale Council and are in the final stages of getting it back in use.

They had planned to redecorate the library themselves but say concerns around health and safety and working at height have been raised and they have now been advised to hire a professional.

But that means raising the £1,500 needed to pay them.

“We are almost at the end of a long journey to save our beautiful library from closure,” the group have posted on a fundraising appeal page.

"We are now refurbishing the interior of the building to ensure it is a warm, welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

"We envisaged spending our weekends simply stripping the wallpaper off the walls and painting. However, having had an expert look at it, it's not that easy and we simply aren't skilled enough to take on this job ourselves due to time constraints, lack of skill, knowledge and equipment.

“Obviously health and safety also has to be taken into account!

"It will cost £1,800 to get the whole interior stripped, repaired, lined and painted. We hope to raise some of this at our upcoming book sales at the local supermarket but need help with the rest.

"The sooner we get all the interior prepared, the sooner we can have our library back, borrowing and reading books, serving lovely hot drinks and homemade cakes, and having a new community space for everyone.”