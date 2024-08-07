One of the skydivers during the fundraiser for Overgate Hospice

Eleven brave fundraisers took on a skydive recently to support Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph, Karina, Paula, Giles, Valerie, Holly, Lee, Claire, Lucy, Sophie and Sarah took to the skies before falling 15,000 feet to reach solid ground again, and have so far raised over £10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the skydivers, Lucy, said: “Overgate means so much to me, they supported both my mum and dad, and all of us as a family.

"The extra care they provided to all of us really means more than words can say.

"They really are incredibly amazing. I wanted to do something to say thank you to them, so signed up to do the skydive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was completely out of my comfort zone and I was terrified. I’m so glad I did it though!

"I am so grateful to everyone for the extremely kind support and sponsorship, it really means so much.

"A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Nina Ritchie is the capital campaigns lead at the hospice. She said: “On behalf of Overgate Hospice, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in and supported The Big Leap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their bravery and generosity is truly inspiring! Their fundraising efforts will make a huge difference to our Big Build Appeal; building a new, state-of-the-art hospice for Calderdale.

"The new Inpatient Unit will provide comfort, dignity, and support to our patients and their families during life’s most challenging moments, and the expanded facilities and modern amenities will enhance the quality of care we provide and create a warm, welcoming environment for all who walk through our doors.

"Your contributions will make a real difference in our community, and we can’t do it without you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thank you for helping us build a new hospice for Calderdale!”

If you would like to find out how you can get involved in raising funds for Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal, including future dates for The Big Leap, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.