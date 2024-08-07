Skydivers take on breathtaking challenge in aid of Overgate's Big Build Appeal
Joseph, Karina, Paula, Giles, Valerie, Holly, Lee, Claire, Lucy, Sophie and Sarah took to the skies before falling 15,000 feet to reach solid ground again, and have so far raised over £10,000.
One of the skydivers, Lucy, said: “Overgate means so much to me, they supported both my mum and dad, and all of us as a family.
"The extra care they provided to all of us really means more than words can say.
"They really are incredibly amazing. I wanted to do something to say thank you to them, so signed up to do the skydive.
"It was completely out of my comfort zone and I was terrified. I’m so glad I did it though!
"I am so grateful to everyone for the extremely kind support and sponsorship, it really means so much.
"A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Nina Ritchie is the capital campaigns lead at the hospice. She said: “On behalf of Overgate Hospice, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in and supported The Big Leap.
"Their bravery and generosity is truly inspiring! Their fundraising efforts will make a huge difference to our Big Build Appeal; building a new, state-of-the-art hospice for Calderdale.
"The new Inpatient Unit will provide comfort, dignity, and support to our patients and their families during life’s most challenging moments, and the expanded facilities and modern amenities will enhance the quality of care we provide and create a warm, welcoming environment for all who walk through our doors.
"Your contributions will make a real difference in our community, and we can’t do it without you.
"Thank you for helping us build a new hospice for Calderdale!”
If you would like to find out how you can get involved in raising funds for Overgate Hospice’s Big Build Appeal, including future dates for The Big Leap, visit www.overgatehospice.org.uk.