Councillor Martin Hey said a number of residents in Northowram had asked him if this would be possible.

He told Calderdale Council Cabinet members he was delighted a zebra crossing was going to be put in place on the main A6036 Bradford Road through the village.

“But there is still one element of road that is 40 mph. It’s putting people off getting around, parents don’t like children crossing.

“I have been approached by numerous residents about reducing 40 mph down to 30 mph,” said Coun Hey (Green, Northowram and Shelf) .

He asked Cabinet whether this could be done, to make the whole road a 30mph zone.

Deputy Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said work had been done to improve the situation around the Stone Chair roundabout to improve things.

Reducing the speed limit on this other stretch of road would require a traffic regulation order, would depend on the type of terrain and was a lengthy process – in one case, an order took two years to come into being.

The A6036 Bradford to Halifax road approaching Northowram from Shelf. Ward councillor Martin Hey has called for speed limits to be brought down to 30mph for more stretches of Bradford Road.

But she would talk to highways officers and asked them to respond to Coun Hey to outline the process.

It might be it might not be possible within national regulations, said Coun Scullion, but she would ask officers to take a look at it.

Work on a zebra crossing on Bradford Road, Northowram, near a planned new supermarket, began over the summer.