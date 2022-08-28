Snake rescue: West Yorkshire firefighters called to free huge boa constrictor stuck in bed springs
They’re known for rescuing cats but it was a huge snake that needed rescuing by firefighters in West Yorkshire.
By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 6:49 pm
They were called to help after a boa constrictor escaped and became stuck in the springs of its owner’s bed!
Luckily for the giant reptile, named Sid, one of the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s technical rescue officers was able to free him.
The service posted: “Luckily for Sid, Ronnie was up for the job and rescued the snake safely and, even convinced him for a sss-selfie.”