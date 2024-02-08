News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Snow in Halifax: Only travel by road if your journey is essential, warns Calderdale Council amid reports of traffic chaos in the borough

Calderdale Council has warned that people should only travel by roads if it is essential as conditions worsen across the borough.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Calderdale has been hit by a blanket of snow today, closing some schools and businesses and affecting public transport.

And the council is now warning that only essential journeys should be made on the roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on their Facebook page, the council said: “The Amber weather warning for snow has materialised and there is significant snowfall across Calderdale.

Most Popular
A gritter in the snowA gritter in the snow
A gritter in the snow

"Snow is affecting most of our road network, making driving conditions difficult. To keep yourself and others safe, please only travel if your journey is essential.”

There are reports of gridlock across Calderdale and of lorries getting stuck in the snow.

Among the delays are the A647 in Queensbury and heavy traffic due to crash on Lower Edge Road both ways near Old Earth Primary School.

Related topics:Calderdale CouncilHalifaxFacebook