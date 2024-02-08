Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale has been hit by a blanket of snow today, closing some schools and businesses and affecting public transport.

And the council is now warning that only essential journeys should be made on the roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on their Facebook page, the council said: “The Amber weather warning for snow has materialised and there is significant snowfall across Calderdale.

A gritter in the snow

"Snow is affecting most of our road network, making driving conditions difficult. To keep yourself and others safe, please only travel if your journey is essential.”

There are reports of gridlock across Calderdale and of lorries getting stuck in the snow.