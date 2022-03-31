Social justice activist Helen Steel to speak at Hebden Bridge Trades Club event
McLibel campaigner Helen Steel will be speaking at Hebden Bridge Trades Club at a public meeting organised by the Calderdale Trades Union Council.
In 1987, Helen Steel was a gardener and environmental and social justice activist with, amongst others, London Greenpeace. She later formed part of ‘the McLibel 2’ campaign that badly damaged the reputation of McDonald’s.
Steel was involved in uncovering the story of the 'spycops network', which involved two police units - the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) and the National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU), secretly infiltrating organisations and in some cases forming long-term, intimate sexual and emotional relationships with women activists.
Steel, who was targeted by an SDS officer, and other women involved have discovered the truth about these men’s identities and tactics through their own research and shared experiences.
Steel and four women involved have released a book, Deep Deception, detailing the story.
She will be speaking at the Trades Club at 2pm on Sunday, April 10. Other speakers at this meeting will include UCPI Core Participants such as Mark Metcalf, an NUJ delegate to Calderdale Trades Council.