Social justice activist Helen Steel to speak at Hebden Bridge Trades Club event

Hebden Bridge Trades Club

In 1987, Helen Steel was a gardener and environmental and social justice activist with, amongst others, London Greenpeace. She later formed part of ‘the McLibel 2’ campaign that badly damaged the reputation of McDonald’s.

Steel was involved in uncovering the story of the 'spycops network', which involved two police units - the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) and the National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU), secretly infiltrating organisations and in some cases forming long-term, intimate sexual and emotional relationships with women activists.

Steel, who was targeted by an SDS officer, and other women involved have discovered the truth about these men’s identities and tactics through their own research and shared experiences.

Steel and four women involved have released a book, Deep Deception, detailing the story.