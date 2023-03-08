News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sold: Old library in Bailiff Bridge near Brighouse goes under the hammer at auction - see how much it went for

A former council library building in a Calderdale village went for far more money than the guide price when it was auctioned.

By John Greenwood - Local Democracy Reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Auctioneers Pugh put the former Bailiff Bridge library at Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge, under the hammer with a guide price of £79,000.

But in the event, it raised £139,000 when auctioned online by the company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building was closed by Calderdale Council in January 2019 due to health and safety concerns, with alternatives including Hipperholme, Brighouse and Halifax’s Central Library being used by most customers, said the authority.

Flashback: Bailiff Bridge Library, Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge
Flashback: Bailiff Bridge Library, Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge
Flashback: Bailiff Bridge Library, Devon Way, Bailiff Bridge
Most Popular

As such, with council finances tight, the council’s financial situation meant spending money on it was not an option, councillors heard at the time, with money raised from the sale to go into central funds.

The auction site described the building, which is about two miles north of Brighouse, as “a residential development opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is an existing outline planning consent for demolishing the existing building to enable development there of two homes.

Read More
Plans to convert a 17th century barn into self-catering accommodation at Halifax...
The Bailiff Bridge library building was closed by Calderdale Council in January 2019 due to health and safety concerns,
The Bailiff Bridge library building was closed by Calderdale Council in January 2019 due to health and safety concerns,
The Bailiff Bridge library building was closed by Calderdale Council in January 2019 due to health and safety concerns,
BrighouseCalderdaleCalderdale CouncilHalifax