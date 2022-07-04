South Asian Heritage Festival in Calderdale promises celebration of British Asians in the borough

Some of the comedians who will perform at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

The festival, commissioned by Calderdale Council, promises a month of events and activities to celebrate the long and rich history of British Asians and the positive impact they have within the borough.

It will bring together leading British Pakistani and Indian writers and performers plus local businesses and community groups at venues across Calderdale.

The Piece Hall event begins at midday and will feature Indian drumming, henna painting, calligraphy arts, face painting, antique Pakistani jewellery, handmade bags and free, fun, family activities in the main courtyard.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a music workshop and readings at Square Chapel over that weekend.

On Saturday, July 23, Square Chapel will host a screening of acclaimed film 'Lakeer' followed by a Q&A with the film's producer, while on the same day, the Victoria Theatre hosts a comedy club with some of the best South Asian comedians on the comedy circuit.

Calderdale's museums and libraries will feature a number of displays and events to complement the celebrations.