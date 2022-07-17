Shaykh Abdullah leads the call to prayer

South Asian Heritage Festival: Music and fun in Halifax launch month of celebrations

Calderdale's South Asian Heritage Festival kicked off yesterday with festivities at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

By sarah fitton
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 6:55 pm

Visitors enjoyed Indian drumming, henna painting, calligraphy arts, face-painting, antique Pakistani jewellery, handmade bags and fun family activities.

The event was the first of a month of events and activities to celebrate the long and rich history of British Asians and the positive impact they have within Calderdale.

Commissioned by Calderdale Council, it will bring together leading British Pakistani and Indian writers and performers plus local businesses and community groups at venues across Calderdale.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1. South Asian Heritage Festival: Music and fun in Halifax launch month of celebrations

Ayaan Mahmood, 11, enjoys the music

Photo Sales

2. South Asian Heritage Festival: Music and fun in Halifax launch month of celebrations

Dhol Drillerz Indian drumming

Photo Sales

3. South Asian Heritage Festival: Music and fun in Halifax launch month of celebrations

Saima Kaur creates an artwork on the paving.

Photo Sales

4. South Asian Heritage Festival: Music and fun in Halifax launch month of celebrations

Musa Ajaz, two, Thulam Fatima, Afeef Javed and Sofia Ibrar at The Piece Hall

Photo Sales
CalderdaleHalifaxCalderdale Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 2