South Asian Heritage Festival: Music and fun in Halifax launch month of celebrations

Visitors enjoyed Indian drumming, henna painting, calligraphy arts, face-painting, antique Pakistani jewellery, handmade bags and fun family activities.
The event was the first of a month of events and activities to celebrate the long and rich history of British Asians and the positive impact they have within Calderdale.
Commissioned by Calderdale Council, it will bring together leading British Pakistani and Indian writers and performers plus local businesses and community groups at venues across Calderdale.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
