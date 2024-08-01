Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England player Anthony Gordon and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard have each pledged £10,000 to a fundraiser for the Southport attack victims launched by dance school leaders including babyballet’s founder, Halifax’s Claire O’Connor.

The pair are both listed as giving the top donations to the online appeal, which has now reached an incredible £64,000 with more than 2,000 people donating and the total still climbing.

As reported by the Courier, the dance schools’ fundraiser is to help the families hit by the tragedy “in whatever way they need”.

Three girls were killed in the horrific attack at a Taylor Swift-themed for children in Southport on Monday – Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.

Anthony Gordon has donated £10,000 to the fund

Eight other children and two adults were injured, with some still believed to be in a critical condition.

Claire O’Connor, founder and CEO of babyballet, has joined with fellow dance company owners Anne-Marie Martin of Diddi Dance, Claire Munday of Tappy Toes, Amanda Frolich of Amanda’s Action Club, Vicci Blakey of Lil Beatz and Melanie Buck of Little Movers to start the fundraiser for the victims’ loved ones.

“Dance is supposed to bring joy, and it's heartbreaking to think of what these children and adults endured during their class,” said Claire.

“The devastation left behind for families and friends is unimaginable. We felt compelled to do something to help and this fundraiser is our way of supporting those affected.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/emma039s-friends-and-family?y_link

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with the girls’ murders, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Liverpool City Magistrates’ Court today.